Singapore Bourse Tipped To Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after it had ended the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 95 points or 3.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,975-point plateau and it figures to add to its winnings on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on falling treasury yields and vaccine optimism. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and industrials, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 23.96 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,973.00 after trading between 2,948.64 and 2,981.50. Volume was 2.30 billion shares worth 1.65 billion Singapore dollars. There were 262 gainers and 236 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT rose 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand slid 0.31 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.95 percent, City Developments spiked 2.85 percent, Comfort DelGro added 1.24 percent, Dairy Farm International improved 0.23 percent, DBS Group perked 1.73 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 0.58 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.91 percent, SATS gathered 1.82 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 2.31 percent, Singapore Airlines soared 5.22 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.10 percent, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 8.57 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering surged 3.99 percent, SingTel fell 0.43 percent, United Overseas Bank rallied 1.94 percent, Wilmar international advanced 1.33 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.93 percent and Keppel Corp, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Mapletree Logistics Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened firmly in the green on Monday and continued to accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow spiked 603.14 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 31,535.51, while the NASDAQ surged 396.48 points or 3.01 percent to end at 13,588.83 and the S&P 500 jumped 90.67 points or 2.38 percent to close at 3,901.82.

The rally on Wall Street came amid a continued pullback by treasury yields, which has eased recent concerns about the outlook for interest rates. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note hit its highest closing level in a year last week.

Positive sentiment was also generated by news Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-shot Covid-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the FDA, paving the way for its distribution.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. manufacturing activity accelerated in February. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, weighed down by a likely move by major oil producers to increase crude output from April. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $0.86 or 1.4 percent at $60.64 a barrel.

