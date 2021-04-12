Singapore Bourse Tipped To Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, dropping more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,175-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation amidst a lack of catalysts, with support from crude oil prices limiting the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the red.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the property stocks and mixed performances from the financial shares and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 10.61 points or 0.33 percent or 0.33 percent to finish at 3,173.93 after trading between 3,160.76 and 3,182.30. Volume was 2.11 billion shares worth 1.48 billion Singapore dollars. There were 344 decliners and 152 gainers.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT declined 0.97 percent, while CapitaLand slid 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.92 percent, City Developments dropped 0.86 percent, Dairy Farm International tanked 1.62 percent, DBS Group collected 0.14 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 1.09 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust surrendered 0.93 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation was up 0.08 percent, SATS tumbled 1.37 percent, SembCorp Industries plummeted 2.60 percent, Singapore Airlines plunged 2.10 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.80 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 0.57 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dipped 0.50 percent, Thai Beverage lost 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.19 percent, Wilmar International skidded 1.10 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding jumped 0.78 percent and Comfort DelGro, SingTel, Genting Singapore and Mapletree Logistics Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major opened in the red on Monday and largely remained that way, finishing with modest losses.

The Dow shed 55.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,745.40, while the NASDAQ lost 50.19 points or 0.36 percent to end at 13,850.00 and the S&P 500 eased 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,127.99.

The lower open on Wall Street came on concerns about a new wave of coronavirus cases and lockdown measures, although the surging number of vaccinations limited the downside for the markets.

Also providing support, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Sunday that the central bank wants to see inflation rise about its 2 percent target for an extended period before the monetary policy committee moves to raise interest rates.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.

