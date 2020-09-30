Singapore Bourse Tipped To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sliding more than 15 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,465-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed, with coronavirus concerns offset by a surge in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index fell 4.99 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 2,466.62 after trading between 2,465.45 and 2,489.17. Volume was 1.5 billion shares worth 1.37 billion Singapore dollars. There were 200 decliners and 198 gainers.

Among the actives, Keppel Corp surged 3.49 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 3.02 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust plunged 2.96 percent, Thai Beverage soared 1.68 percent, Hongkong Land spiked 1.64 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust tanked 1.52 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.52 percent, CapitaLand rallied 1.50 percent, Singapore Airlines jumped 1.46 percent, SATS climbed 1.43 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding tumbled 1.00 percent, SingTel gathered 0.95 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 0.74 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 0.70 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 0.58 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surrendered 0.49 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.45 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.36 percent, DBS Group shed 0.35 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.27 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.22 percent, City Developments eased 0.13 percent and Ascendas REIT and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Wednesday, saw some volatility as the day progressed but still ended firmly in the green.

The Dow spiked 329.04 points or 1.20 percent to finish at 27,781.70, while the NASDAQ climbed 82.26 points or 0.74 percent to end at 11,167.51 and the S&P 500 gained 27.53 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,363.00.

The volatility late in the trading day came amid uncertainty about a potential agreement on a new coronavirus stimulus bill after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans and Democrats remain far apart on a deal.

However, stocks rebounded as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi failed to reach an agreement but indicated talks would continue.

The markets also benefited from some upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report from payroll processor ADP showing private sector jobs surged more than expected in September. The National Association of Realtors also reported that pending home sales jumped to a record high in August.

Crude oil prices rebounded on Wednesday as data showed a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.93 or 2.4 percent at $40.22 a barrel.

