Singapore Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 270 points or 12 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,415-point plateau and now it's looking at a green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the property stocks and financial shares.

For the day, the index plummeted 112.52 points or 4.45 percent to finish at 2,416.24 after trading between 2,409.69 and 2,480.45. Volume was 1.23 billion shares worth 1.55 billion Singapore dollars. There were 321 decliners and 127 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand cratered 6.44 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 5.91 percent, SingTel plunged 5.84 percent, SATS tanked 5.33 percent, United Overseas Bank tumbled 4.95 percent, Thai Beverage skidded 4.92 percent, Wilmar International retreated 4.66 percent, Singapore Airlines declined 4.61 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 4.52 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust sank 4.49 percent, DBS Group shed 4.39 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 4.38 percent, SembCorp Industries fell 4.27 percent, Genting Singapore slid 3.76 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dipped 3.70 percent, Keppel Corp dropped 3.50 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering sank 2.62 percent, Ascendas REIT shed 2.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 2.35 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 1.87 percent and Singapore Exchange was down 1.33 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

