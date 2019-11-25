Singapore Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after it had snapped the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped almost 70 points or 2.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,220-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index sank 5.02 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,220.63 after trading between 3,218.25 and 3,244.69. Volume was 1.36 billion shares worth 1.14 billion Singapore dollars. There were 202 decliners and 167 gainers.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 4.35 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust surged 2.13 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 1.96 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.46 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tumbled 1.33 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust skidded 1.20 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 0.90 percent, United Overseas Bank and Ascendas REIT both dropped 0.68 percent, DBS Group sank 0.58 percent, Genting Singapore shed 0.53 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust lost 0.50 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.44 percent, Comfort DelGro slid 0.43 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dipped 0.36 percent, Singapore Exchange was down 0.33 percent, SingTel eased 0.30 percent, Singapore Technologies added 0.24 percent and Thai Beverage, Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide October figures for industrial production later today; in September, production was up 3.7 percent on month and 0.1 percent on year.

