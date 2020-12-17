Singapore Bourse Tipped To Bounce Higher Again On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,860-point plateau although it's looking at a green light for Friday's trade,

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on stimulus hopes and the ongoing coronavirus vaccine rollout. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financials and properties, while the industrials came in mixed.

For the day, the index shed 14.78 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 2,858.02 after trading between 2,849.43 and 2,867.11. Volume was 2.04 billion shares worth 1.13 billion Singapore dollars. There were 205 decliners and 202 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 2.56 percent, while Genting Singapore plunged 2.25 percent, SembCorp Industries soared 1.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation tanked 1.37 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.27 percent, Comfort DelGro rallied 1.16 percent, Dairy Farm International skidded 0.94 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust retreated 0.92 percent, DBS Group declined 0.74 percent, Wilmar International advanced 0.70 percent, United Overseas Bank surrendered 0.61 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.52 percent, City Developments dropped 0.49 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.26 percent, Hongkong Land and SATS both lost 0.24 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.23 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.19 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.11 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas REIT, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, CapitaLand and CapitaLand Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and remained in the green throughout the session, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow climbed 148.83 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 30,303.37, while the NASDAQ jumped 106.56 points or 0.84 percent to end at 12,764.75 and the S&P 500 gained 21.31 points or 0.58 percent to close at 3,722.48.

The early strength on Wall Street came amid positive developments on the stimulus front, with lawmakers signaling progress toward an agreement on a new relief package.

The positive sentiment was partly offset by a Labor Department report showing an unexpected increase in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week. However, while this raised concerns about the outlook for the labor market, it could also put further pressure on lawmakers to reach an agreement on a stimulus bill.

Crude oil prices were up for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting a 10-month closing high on optimism about a coronavirus relief package in the U.S. and the rollout of vaccines. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended higher by $0.54 or 1.1 percent at $48.36 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.