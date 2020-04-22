Singapore Bourse Predicted To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 65 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index remains just above the 2,550-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive, supported by a rebound in crude oil prices and stimulus hopes. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses also figure to open in the green.

The STI finished barely lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index eased 1.88 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 2,550.04 after trading between 2,507.83 and 2,556.05. Volume was 2.34 billion shares worth 1.53 billion Singapore dollars. There were 235 gainers and 183 decliners.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage surged 4.55 percent, while Singapore Exchange soared 3.28 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 2.99 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust plummeted 2.67 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.45 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust tumbled 1.70 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 1.67 percent, CapitaLand retreated 1.39 percent, Genting Singapore declined 1.37 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 1.33 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 1.20 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.92 percent, Singapore Airlines jumped 0.83 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.72 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.66 percent, DBS Group lost 0.53 percent, Keppel Corp added 0.53 percent, SingTel gained 0.36 percent and Wilmar International, United Overseas Bank and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and remained in the green throughout the session.

The Dow jumped 456.94 points or 1.99 percent to finish at 23,475.82, while the NASDAQ spiked 232.15 points or 2.81 percent to 8,495.38 and the S&P 500 soared 62.75 points or 2.29 percent to 2,799.31.

The rally on Wall Street partly reflected a positive reaction to a substantial rebound in oil prices after the historic drop earlier this week when the front month crude oil contract turned negative for the first time in history.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.21 or 19.1 percent at $13.78 a barrel, after having dropped to a low of $10.26 earlier in the session. Prices had hit a high of $16.20 before paring some gains.

Buying interest was also generated by news that the Senate has passed a new bill to provide funding for hospitals and small businesses and expand coronavirus testing. The $484 billion aid package was approved unanimously by the Senate and now heads to the House, which could approve the bill as soon as later today.

Closer to home, Singapore will see March numbers for consumer prices later today; in February, inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year.

