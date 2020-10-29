Singapore Bourse Poised To Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sliding almost 90 points or 3.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,450-point plateau although it figures to find support on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, with earnings optimism tempered by worsening coronavirus. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financials, properties and industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 32.80 points or 1.32 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,450.68 after peaking at 2,472.92. Volume was 1.2 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 280 decliners and 159 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Mall Trust plummeted 3.30 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plunged 2.65 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 2.45 percent, SingTel tumbled 2.39 percent, Wilmar international skidded 2.17 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 2.12 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 1.98 percent, Ascendas REIT and SATS both surrendered 1.96 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering sank 1.94 percent, Singapore Exchange dropped 1.91 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 1.71 percent, DBS Group lost 1.63 percent, Keppel Corp fell 1.61 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 1.49 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.24 percent, CapitaLand dipped 1.14 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slipped 1.05 percent, Thai Beverage added 0.86 percent, City Developments was down 0.61 percent, Dairy Farm International gained 0.26 percent and Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as bargain hunters fueled a significant rebound on Thursday, recovering for the major selloff a day earlier.

The Dow gained 139.16 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 26,659.11, while the NASDAQ soared 180.72 points or 1.64 percent to end at 11,185.59 and the S&P 500 jumped 39.08 points or 1.19 percent to close at 3,310.11.

The jump by the tech-heavy NASDAQ was led by Facebook (FB), with the social media spiking by 4.9 percent ahead of the release of its third quarter results. Tech giants Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Amazon (AMZN) also moved sharply higher ahead of their quarterly results.

The strength on Wall Street also followed a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound by the U.S. economy in the third quarter. Adding to the positive sentiment, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level since before the coronavirus-induced lockdowns last week.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Thursday on concerns for the outlook of energy demand due to a renewed surge in coronavirus cases and tighter lockdown measures in several countries. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $1.22 or 3.3 percent at $36.17 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly five months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.