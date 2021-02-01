Singapore Bourse Poised To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking more than 60 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,900-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive as they recover from heavy selling last week. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the properties, gains from the financials and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 6.20 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 2,896.32 after trading between 2,873.77 and 2,901.78. Volume was 2.23 billion shares worth 1.44 billion Singapore dollars. There were 239 decliners and 234 gainers.

Among the actives, Jardine Strategic Holdings plummeted 2.65 percent, CapitaLand plunged 2.49 percent, Keppel Corp tanked 2.20 percent, Singapore Press Holdings surged 1.69 percent, SingTel tumbled 1.69 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 1.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust skidded 1.30 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust climbed 0.97 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust sank 0.93 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.73 percent, SembCorp Industries dropped 0.61 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.58 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.48 percent, City Developments shed 0.42 percent, Wilmar International gained 0.38 percent, Ascendas REIT lost 0.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.27 percent, DBS Group increased 0.24 percent, Singapore Exchange was up 0.20 percent and Thai Beverage, SATS, Singapore Airlines and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed firmly in the green throughout the session, cutting into last week's heavy losses.

The Dow climbed 229.29 points or 0.76 percent to finish at 30,211.91, while the NASDAQ spiked 332.70 points or 2.55 percent to end at 13,403.39 and the S&P 500 gained 59.62 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,773.86.

The rebound on Wall Street came as traders looked to pick up stocks at somewhat reduced levels after the markets saw their biggest weekly decline since October.

Traders continued to keep an eye on heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop (GME) and AMC Entertainment, which have seen considerable volatility amid speculative trading by retail investors. Share of GameStop plunged by 30.8 percent on the day, while shares of AMC edged up by 0.3 percent after seeing early strength.

In economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department said U.S. construction spending increased by slightly more than expected in December.

Crude oil futures ended sharply higher Monday on optimism about improved vaccination rollout and OPEC production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.35 or 2.6 percent at $53.55 a barrel.

