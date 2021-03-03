Singapore Bourse Poised To End Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, gathering more than 50 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 3,000-point plateau although the rally is likely to stall on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower thanks to renewed concerns over bond yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the somewhat overbought Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index advanced 26.50 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 3,000.37 after trading between 2,980.68 and 3,000.44. Volume was 3.23 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 251 gainers and 229 decliners.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT fell 0.34 percent, while CapitaLand added 0.95 percent, City Developments rallied 1.48 percent, Comfort DelGro soared 1.87 percent, Dairy Farm International and United Overseas Bank both jumped 1.40 percent, DBS Group surged 2.00 percent, Genting Singapore increased 0.59 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 1.17 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust advanced 0.99 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust dropped 1.08 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation accelerated 1.53 percent, SATS gathered 1.14 percent, Singapore Airlines collected 0.58 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 1.01 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 1.59 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 1.02 percent, SingTel was up 0.43 percent, Thai Beverage improved 0.69 percent, Wilmar international rose 0.75 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.93 percent and CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and SembCorp Industries were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday but ended firmly in the red, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit especially hard.

The Dow sank 121.43 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 31,270.09, while the NASDAQ plummeted 361.04 points or 2.70 percent to end at 12,997.75 and the S&P 500 dropped 50.57 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,819.72.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as bond yields saw a notable rebound after trending lower over the past few sessions. Yields remain well off the highs set last week, but renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates and inflation weighed on highly-flying tech stocks.

The rebound by yields came amid optimism about the coronavirus vaccine rollouts, which had also contributed to an advance by stocks futures before the bond markets opened. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in February, while the Institute for Supply Management reported a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures were sharply higher Wednesday amid speculation that OPEC may decide to extend production curbs for the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.53 or 2.62 percent at $61.28 a barrel.

