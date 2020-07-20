Singapore Bourse Poised To End Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,615-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech shares, stimulus hopes and optimism for a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday following losses from the properties and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index fell 2.18 points or 0.08 percent to finish at 2,616.30 after trading between 2,595.72 and 2,619.78. Volume was 1.44 billion shares worth 982.60 million Singapore dollars. There were 238 decliners and 213 gainers.

Among the actives, Fairy Farm International Holdings plummeted 2.63 percent, while Thai Beverage plunged 1.49 percent, Ascendas REIT surged 1.22 percent, Wilmar International soared 1.16 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 1.12 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 1.08 percent, SingTel spiked 0.80 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 0.70 percent, Genting Singapore retreated 0.65 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust declined 0.57 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 0.52 percent, DBS Group dropped 0.42 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.35 percent, SATS shed 0.34 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.30 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.17 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.12 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.11 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.05 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Singapore Press Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is generally positive as stocks ended in the green, although the Dow spent much of the day in the red until breaking through late in the day.

The Dow added 8.92 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 26,680.87, while the NASDAQ surged 263.90 points or 2.51 percent to end at 10,767.09 and the S&P 500 gained 27.11 points or 0.84 percent to close at 3,251.84.

The spike by the NASDAQ came as traders got back into big-name tech stocks after the index slumped last week - with support from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), software giant Microsoft (MSFT), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) and tech giant Apple (AAPL).

The strength on Wall Street also came following positive results from trials of experimental COVID-19 vaccines by Oxford University and AstraZeneca (AZN) and Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX).

The positive news on the vaccine front came as some states continue to see spikes in coronavirus cases, with Florida reporting 12,523 new cases on Saturday, reflecting the fifth consecutive day the state reported more than new 10,000 infections.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as worries about the energy demand outlook faded slightly on optimism for a potential coronavirus vaccine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August ended higher by $0.22 or 0.5 percent at $40.81 a barrel.

