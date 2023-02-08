Singapore bourse operator posts higher profit on market volatility

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

February 08, 2023 — 06:25 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI said on Thursday its half-yearly profit rose 7%, amid broad-based gains across asset classes and record volumes in key contracts.

The bourse operator posted adjusted net profit attributable of S$237 million ($178.73 million) for the period ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared with S$221.8 million a year earlier.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
