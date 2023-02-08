Singapore bourse operator posts higher profit on market volatility

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd SGXL.SI said on Thursday its half-yearly profit rose 7%, amid broad-based gains across asset classes and record volumes in key contracts.

The bourse operator posted adjusted net profit attributable of S$237 million ($178.73 million) for the period ended Dec. 31, 2022, compared with S$221.8 million a year earlier.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

