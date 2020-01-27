Singapore Bourse May Test Support At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's Lunar New Year holiday, the Singapore stock market had finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 35 points or 1.1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,240-point plateau and it figures to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday as gains from the properties were offset by weakness from the financials.

For the day, the index added 5.46 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 3,240.02 after trading between 3,230.32 and 3,242.50. Volume was 1.11 billion shares worth 760.13 million Singapore dollars. There were 179 decliners and 155 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust surged 1.95 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 1.89 percent, SingTel soared 1.50 percent, CapitaLand accelerated 1.04 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust spiked 0.94 percent, Comfort DelGro jumped 0.91 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 0.64 percent, Thai Beverage advanced 0.63 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust perked 0.55 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 0.55 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.45 percent, Wilmar International and Singapore Technologies Engineering both added 0.24 percent, DNS Group shed 0.19 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.15 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.11 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 0.09 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 0.08 percent and Hongkong Land, City Developments and Mapletree Commercial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the trading day.

The Dow plunged 453.93 points or 1.57 percent to end at 28,535.80, while the NASDAQ lost 175.60 points or 1.89 percent to 9,139.31 and the S&P 500 fell 51.84 points or 1.57 percent to 3,243.63.

Traders flooded out of stocks and moved to safe havens amid growing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China. Chinese officials said the death toll from the new coronavirus has jumped to 81, with more than 2,800 people infected globally.

In economic news, the Commerce Department unexpectedly reported a modest decrease in new home sales in December, while November's gains also suffered a downward revision.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Monday, extending losses to a fifth straight session on coronavirus concerns and higher crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.05 or 1.9 percent at 53.14 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since October 15.

