Singapore Bourse May Test Resistance At 2,900 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had stumbled almost 20 points or 0.7 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,870-point plateau and it's looking at a solid open again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher on Covid-19 vaccine rollouts and hopes for stimulus. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials and properties, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index picked up 16.08 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 2,872.80 after trading between 2,862.43 and 2,875.48. Volume was 2.29 billion shares worth 1.25 billion Singapore dollars. There were 268 gainers and 163 decliners.

Among the actives, Venture Corporation surged 4.27 percent, while Genting Singapore soared 4.09 percent, Comfort DelGro spiked 2.38 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.08 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 1.93 percent, City Developments rallied 1.89 percent, Hongkong Land tanked 1.43 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust jumped 1.40 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.36 percent, Keppel Corp gathered 1.32 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering perked 1.29 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation advanced 1.19 percent, Wilmar International added 0.94 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.91 percent, Singapore Press Holdings rose 0.86 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust increased 0.52 percent, SATS lost 0.48 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.44 percent, SingTel improved 0.42 percent, DBS Group strengthened 0.39 percent, CapitaLand was up 0.30 percent, Dairy Farm International fell 0.24 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 0.22 percent and Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before ending mixed, although the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit a new record closing high.

The Dow shed 44.77 points or 0.15 percent to finish at 30,154.54, while the NASDAQ jumped 63.13 points or 0.50 percent to end at 12,658.19 and the S&P 500 rose 6.55 points or 0.18 percent to close at 3,701.17.

The mixed close on Wall Street came after the Fed announced its widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged while also revealing plans to continue its asset purchase program until the economy shows substantial progressed towards the central bank's goals of maximum employment and price stability.

Earlier in the day, traders were reluctant to make significant moves as they weighed optimism about a new fiscal stimulus bill against disappointing retail sales data. Traders have remained optimistic that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement even though a deal on a new relief package has remained beyond their grasp for months.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said that retail sales slumped much more than expected in November. Also, the National Association of Home Builders reported that homebuilder confidence pulled back more than expected in December after reaching a record high in November.

Crude oil prices climbed Wednesday for a third straight session amid vaccine rollouts and optimism about fiscal stimulus in the U.S. A drop in crude inventories in the U.S. last week also contributed to oil's rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.20 or 0.4 percent at $47.82 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release November trade data and Q3 figures for unemployment later today. In October, non-oil exports were down 5.3 percent on month and 3.1 percent on year for a trade surplus of SGD4.36 billion. The jobless rate is pegged at 3.6 percent, up from 2.8 percent in the second quarter.

