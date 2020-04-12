Singapore Bourse May Test Resistance At 2,600 Points

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Good Friday holiday, the Singapore stock market had bounce higher again - one day after snapping the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 180 points or 7.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,570-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic on hopes for stimulus to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. markets were closed for Good Friday, as were many of the European bourses - and the Asian markets are now tipped to see mild upside.

The STI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and plantations, while the properties came in mixed.

For the day, the index jumped 31.88 points or 1.26 percent to finish at 2,571.32 after trading between 2,559.27 and 2,596.19. Volume was 1.69 billion shares worth 1.43 billion Singapore dollars. There were 334 gainers and 130 decliners.

Among the actives, SingTel surged 3.83 percent, while Mapletree Logistics Trust soared 3.61 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 2.68 percent, Keppel Corp spiked 1.96 percent, SembCorp Industries accelerated 1.94 percent, DBS Group jumped 1.65 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.59 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gathered 1.56 percent, Thai Beverage perked 1.52 percent, CapitaLand advanced 1.37 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.36 percent, Comfort DelGro added 1.35 percent, Wilmar International gained 1.18 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust dropped 1.18 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.92 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.72 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust lost 0.68 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and Mapletree Commercial Trust were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, and most of the European markets were closed as well - although there was some optimism generated by the latest economic rescue package from the Eurogroup.

Eurozone finance ministers have agreed an emergency plan to mitigate the downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement will establish Pandemic Crisis Support package with a size close to EUR 240 billion, which is about 2 percent of GDP. This will be available to all members of the European Stability Mechanism, a bailout fund.

In addition, there are more stimulus measures under discussion in the United States as well to help prop up the world's largest economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted again on Friday, despite production cuts to be implemented by OPEC and its allies to counter plummeting demand. West Texas Intermediate sank $2.33 or 9.29 percent to $22.76, with possible U.S. tariffs on the horizon.

