Singapore Bourse May Take Further Damage On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, plummeting almost 370 points or 16.3 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,425-point plateau and it's expected to see continued consolidation again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index shed 28.91 points or 1.18 percent to finish at 2,425.62 after trading between 2,420.86 and 2,532.39. Volume was 2.65 billion shares worth 2.33 billion Singapore dollars. There were 384 decliners and 150 gainers.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore cratered 9.68 percent, while Thai Beverage plummeted 5.17 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 3.68 percent, CapitaLand tumbled 2.75 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 2.47 percent, Singapore Exchange jumped 2.08 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 1.90 percent, Keppel Corp declined 1.73 percent, Mapletree Logistics sank 1.46 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.39 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust shed 1.29 percent, Singapore Press Holdings gained 1.10 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.98 percent, Wilmar International fell 0.94 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slid 0.90 percent, SingTel was down 0.80 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.77 percent, SembCorp Industries slipped 0.63 percent, DBS Group eased 0.56 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

