Singapore Bourse May Take Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, dropping more than 200 points or 6.5 percent in that span. Now at a four-year low, the Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,680-point plateau and it's expected to open lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished sharply lower on Thursday following heavy losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and properties.

For the day, the index sank 105.08 points or 3.77 percent to finish at 2,678.64 after trading between 2,666.05 and 2,752.64. Volume was 1.96 billion shares worth 2.63 billion Singapore dollars. There were 449 decliners and 99 gainers.

Among the actives, Wilmar International cratered 8.31 percent, while Keppel Corp plummeted 7.21 percent, Mapletree Logistics plunged 6.91 percent, Thai Beverage tumbled 6.76 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust skidded 5.18 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 5.12 percent, CapitaLand declined 5.04 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 4.87 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 4.79 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 4.23 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding lost 4.19 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 4.11 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 3.93 percent, DBS Group dipped 3.86 percent, Comfort DelGro gave away 3.85 percent, SembCorp Industries was down 3.66 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust surrendered 3.02 percent, SingTel eased 2.84 percent and Singapore Press Holdings added 2.14 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.