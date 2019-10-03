Singapore Bourse May Stop The Bleeding On Friday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, tumbling almost 60 points or 1.9 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,085-point plateau although it may find traction on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on a technical rebound, with bargain hunting expected. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and plantations.

For the day, the index shed 15.48 points or 0.50 percent to finish at 3,087.97 after trading between 3,071.54 and 3,093.89. Volume was 970.82 million shares worth 841.46 million Singapore dollars. There were 192 decliners and 179 gainers.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 2.27 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 2.13 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 1.70 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 0.83 percent, DBS Group skidded 0.81 percent, Ascendas REIT retreated 0.65 percent, United Overseas Bank declined 0.59 percent, Genting Singapore added 0.57 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 0.56 percent, Wilmar International sank 0.54 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust shed 0.49 percent, Singapore Press Holdings advanced 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust lost 0.38 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.36 percent and Keppel Corp, Hongkong Land, Mapletree Commercial Trust, Singapore Technologies Engineering, SembCorp Industries, SingTel and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early volatility on Thursday to move mostly higher - offsetting the steep losses from the previous two sessions.

The Dow added 122.42 points or 0.47 percent to 26,201.04, while the NASDAQ rose 87.02 points or 1.12 percent to 7,872.27 and the S&P 500 gained 23.02 points or 0.80 percent to 2,910.63.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street was partly due to bargain hunting, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels following recent weakness.

Confidence the Federal Reserve will continue to cut interest rates also contributed to the rebound, as traders digested a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing U.S. service growth slowed by more than expected in September.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Thursday, extending losses to an eighth straight session, amid rising possibilities of a drop in near term energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $0.19 or 0.4 percent at $52.45 a barrel, the lowest settlement in nearly two months.

