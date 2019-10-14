Singapore Bourse May Spin Its Wheels On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has tracked higher in consecutive trading days, gathering more than 35 points or 1.1 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,125-point plateau although the rally may stall on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on renewed uncertainty about a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets finished in the red and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index picked up 10.48 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 3,124.45 after trading between 3,119.60 and 3,131.94. Volume was 1.12 billion shares worth 842.05 million Singapore dollars. There were 198 decliners and 196 gainers.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage surged 2.31 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 1.87 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 1.50 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 0.95 percent, Wilmar International spiked 0.83 percent, United Overseas Bank jumped 0.77 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 0.63 percent, Singapore Exchange sank 0.60 percent, Genting Singapore climbed 0.55 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 0.52 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering added 0.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 0.42 percent, DBS Group collected 0.40 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.37 percent, CapitaLand rose 0.28 percent and Keppel Corp, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Golden Agri-Resources and Comfort DelGro all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow shed 29.23 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 26,787.36, while the NASDAQ lost 8.39 points or 0.10 percent to 8,048.65 and the S&P 500 fell 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to 2,966.15.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid light volume due to the Columbus Day holiday as well as renewed uncertainty about a trade deal with China as reports suggest China wants another round of talks before signing the agreement.

Traders are also adopting a wait-and-see attitude ahead of earnings season, which kicks off this week.

Crude oil futures drifted lower Monday on weak data out of China and Brexit concerns weighed on the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for November ended down $1.11 or 2 percent at $53.59 a barrel.

