Singapore Bourse May Snap Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 35 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,560-point plateau although it may halt its slide on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks expected to mitigate geopolitical and coronavirus concerns. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, industrial issues and plantation stocks.

For the day, the index slipped 8.46 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 2,563.09 after trading between 2,557.94 and 2,579.36. Volume was 1.54 billion shares worth 1.32 billion ringgit. There were 218 gainers and 210 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Technologies Engineering surged 2.65 percent, while Hongkong Land Holdings soared 2.14 percent, SingTel plummeted 2.08 percent, City Developments plunged 2.06 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.43 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.27 percent, DBS Group tanked 1.24 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tumbled 1.23 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 0.89 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 0.70 percent, SATS advanced 0.69 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation declined 0.67 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust and SembCorp Industries both sank 0.53 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dropped 0.52 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.48 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.42 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.36 percent, United Overseas Bank fell 0.30 percent, Ascendas REIT slid 0.29 percent, Singapore Airlines dipped 0.27 percent and Dairy Farm International, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Thai Beverage and Singapore Exchange were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as the NASDAQ and S&P 500 shook off early weakness on Tuesday and finished firmly in the green, while the Dow languished in negative territory.

The Dow fell 66.84 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 27,778.07, while the NASDAQ jumped 81.12 points or 0.73 percent to end at 11,210.84 and the S&P 500 rose 7.79 points or 0.23 percent to close at a record high 3,389.78.

The mixed picture from Wall Street came as Boeing and financials continued to weigh the Dow, while tech shares supported the NASDAQ.

Traders were generally in a holding pattern ahead of tomorrow's release of minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, which may provide clues to future moves.

Simmering tensions between the United States and China provided negative sentiment after the Trump administration announced on Monday it will further tighten restrictions on Huawei Technologies in a bid to limit the company's access to electronic components.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as a rising number of coronavirus cases around the world threatened to jeopardize a recovery in fuel demand. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 16 cents or 0.38 percent at $42.57 after a 2.1 percent gain in the previous session.

