Singapore Bourse May See Renewed Support On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had gained almost 100 points or 4 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,565-point plateau and now it's tipped to open in the green again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is optimistic, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead after heavy selling a day earlier.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index tumbled 60.54 points or 2.31 percent to finish at 2,563.69 after trading between 2,536.63 and 2,575.14. Volume was 1.33 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars. There were 345 decliners and 114 gainers.

Among the actives, SATS cratered 9.15 percent, while Comfort DelGro plummeted 6.06 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering crashed 5.54 percent, SembCorp Industries plunged 4.94 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Wilmar International both tumbled 4.76 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 4.46 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust retreated 4.35 percent, SingTel declined 3.89 percent, CapitaLand sank 3.65 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 2.61 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust shed 2.55 percent, Keppel Corp lost 2.51 percent, DBS Group fell 1.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 1.88 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding dipped 1.52 percent, Thai Beverage gained 1.45 percent, Ascendas REIT was down 1.35 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.57 percent and Mapletree Logistics Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as stocks opened lower on Monday and spend much of the session in the red before eventually recovering to end in the green.

The Dow rose 26.07 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 23,749.76, while the NASDAQ spiked 105.77 points or 1.23 percent to 8,710.71 and the S&P 500 added 12.03 points or 0.42 percent to end at 2,842.74.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about rising tensions between the U.S. and China after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated from a laboratory in China.

Airline stocks led the transportation sector lower after Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and billionaire investor Warren Buffett said the conglomerate has sold its entire equity position in the U.S. airline industry.

But energy stocks helped lead the rebound as crude oil prices moved higher Monday - extending gains to a fourth straight session on reports about several countries planning to ease lockdown restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.61 or 3.1 percent at $20.39 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide February figures for retail sales later today; in January, sales were down 8.9 percent on month and 8.5 percent on year.

