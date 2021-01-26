Singapore Bourse May See Mild Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, dropping almost 75 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,945-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed and little changed thanks to conflicting earnings data and a mild drop in crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were slightly lower and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index lost 28.13 points or 0.95 percent to finish at 2,945.52 after trading between 2,935.65 and 2,968.98. Volume was 3.75 billion shares worth 1.6 billion Singapore dollars. There were 339 decliners and 163 gainers.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust plummeted 4.00 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plunged 2.46 percent, Singapore Airlines tanked 2.14 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tumbled 2.09 percent, SembCorp Industries and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation both skidded 1.70 percent, Keppel Corp retreated 1.61 percent, City Developments declined 1.60 percent, Wilmar International surrendered 1.45 percent, Ascendas REIT sank 1.28 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.25 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 1.19 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.92 percent, DBS Group lost 0.89 percent, SingTel fell 0.82 percent, SATS slid 0.77 percent, Comfort DelGro dipped 0.61 percent, Genting Singapore slipped 0.58 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust weakened 0.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust was down 0.47 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.20 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as stocks showed a lack of direction on Tuesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending slightly in the red.

The Dow fell 22.96 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 30,937.04, while the NASDAQ eased 9.93 points or 0.07 percent to end at 13,626.06 and the S&P 500 shed 5.74 points or 0.15 percent to close at 3,849.62.

The choppy trading on Wall Street partly reflected uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 climbed to new record closing highs on Monday.

Optimism about additional stimulus under President Joe Biden has helped drive stocks higher in recent sessions, although reports have pointed to intensifying opposition from GOP lawmakers.

The lackluster performance also reflected a mixed reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name companies as 3M (MMM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) moved higher beating the street - while fellow Dow components American Express (AXP) and Verizon (VZ) moved to the downside.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Tuesday, as traders were leery of the uncertain outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.16 or 0.3 percent at $52.61 a barrel.

