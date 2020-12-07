Singapore Bourse May See Continued Consolidation

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 30 points or 1 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,825-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower on geopolitical concerns and fears of a no deal Brexit. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 14.38 points or 0.51 percent to finish at 2,825.51 after trading between 2,824.23 and 2,853.23. Volume was 2.33 billion shares worth 1.47 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries plummeted 3.24 percent, while SingTel surged 2.99 percent, City Developments plunged 2.62 percent, Singapore Press Holdings soared 2.56 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding spiked 2.20 percent, SATS tanked 1.89 percent, United Overseas Bank tumbled 1.65 percent, DBS Group skidded 1.56 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust retreated 1.55 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 1.35 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 1.22 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation surrendered 1.19 percent, Genting Singapore sank 1.18 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust advanced 1.01 percent, Singapore Exchange dropped 0.99 percent, Singapore Airlines shed 0.90 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.63 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.57 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering slid 0.51 percent, Dairy Farm International added 0.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dipped 0.49 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.24 percent and Thai Beverage and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mixed as the Dow and S&P 500 opened in the red and stayed that way, while the tech-heavy NASDAQ opened in the green on its way to a fresh record closing high.

The Dow dropped 148.47 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 20,069.79, while the NASDAQ gained 55.71 points or 0.45 percent to end at 12,519.95 and the S&P 500 fell 7.16 points or 0.19 percent to close at 3,691.96.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves after the major averages all reached record closing highs last Friday. They may be waiting for further developments regarding a potential stimulus bill before making any substantial bets.

On the geopolitical scene, reports suggest that the U.S. is preparing to sanction at least a dozen more Chinese officials over their role in the recent disqualification of Hong Kong legislators.

Also, traders have started pricing in the prospect of a no deal outcome to EU-UK trade negotiations after reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was ready to walk away from negotiations.

Oil prices retreated on Monday as rising Covid-19 cases prompted more lockdowns around the world, threatening a global economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate oil futures sank 45 cents or 0.99 percent at $45.66.

