Singapore Bourse May Reverse Thursday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 270 points or 12 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,485-point plateau although it's expected to rebound on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on the expectation of massive stimulus relief for the coronavirus pandemic. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Thursday as losses from the financial shares and property stocks were mitigated by support from the industrials.

For the day, the index sank 17.91 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 2,487.56 after trading between 2,433.43 and 2,519.32. Volume was 1.37 billion shares worth 1.82 billion Singapore dollars. There were 287 decliners and 149 gainers.

Among the actives, SATS surged 7.44 percent, while Thai Beverage soared 5.31 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 4.76 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 4.30 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 4.05 percent, Singapore Press Holdings accelerated 4.02 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tumbled 3.82 percent, SingTel skidded 3.08 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 2.52 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding climbed 2.47 percent, Wilmar International retreated 2.45 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 2.20 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.85 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation sank 1.57 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 1.45 percent, Comfort DelGro shed 1.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering lost 1.30 percent, Keppel Corp advanced 1.11 percent, CapitaLand fell 1.02 percent, Genting Singapore slid 0.81 percent, Singapore Exchange added 0.56 percent and Singapore Airlines was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Thursday and extended gains as the session progressed.

The Dow surged 1,351.62 points or 6.38 percent to finish at 22,552.17, while the NASDAQ added 413.24 points or 5.60 percent to 7,797.54 and the S&P 500 jumped 154.51 points or 6.24 percent to 2,630.07.

The rally on Wall Street came even though the Labor Department reported that first-time claims for unemployment benefits soared last week, as large swaths of the U.S. economy were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Any negative sentiment also seems to have been offset by last night's news that the Senate finally voted to approve a massive $2 trillion stimulus package in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican Senate passed the bill unanimously and it now moves to the House, which is expected to pass the legislation later today and send it on to President Trump.

Crude oil prices declined sharply and closed lower for the first time in four sessions as concerns about outlook for energy demand weighed on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for May ended down $1.89 or 7.7 percent at $22.60 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see February data for producer prices later today; in January, producer prices were down 0.7 percent on month and up 0.8 percent on year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.