Singapore Bourse May Hand Back Support At 2,700 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 135 points or 5 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,710-point plateau and it extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation as the coronavirus continues to surge through the United States and Europe, prompting fears of more lockdown measures. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished barely lower on Thursday following losses from the plantations and industrials, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 1.38 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 2,711.90 after trading between 2,695.89 and 2,725.47. Volume was 2.54 billion shares worth 1.64 billion Singapore dollars. There were 274 decliners and 201 gainers.

Among the actives, SembCorp Industries plummeted 2.35 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 2.06 percent, SATS soared 1.98 percent, Wilmar International plunged 1.40 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering tanked 1.07 percent, DBS Group and Dairy Farm International both tumbled 1.03 percent, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust rallied 1.00 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.70 percent, Genting Singapore jumped 0.68 percent, Comfort DelGro climbed 0.67 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding sank 0.53 percent, Singapore Airlines advanced 0.51 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 0.33 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation added 0.31 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.22 percent, Keppel Corp lost 0.20 percent, City Developments fell 0.14 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust, Thai Beverage, SingTel, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, Singapore Press Holdings and CapitaLand all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed but head steadily south as the day progressed, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow tumbled 317.46 points or 1.08 percent to finish at 29,080.17, while the NASDAQ sank 76.84 points or 0.65 percent to end at 11,709.59 and the S&P 500 dropped 35.65 points or 1.00 percent to close at 3,537.01.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders expressed uncertainty about the near-term outlook for the markets after the major averages spiked to new record intraday highs on Monday. They've been mixed since then as traders cycle in and out of technology and cyclical stocks.

Upbeat news about a coronavirus vaccine fueled the rally on Monday - although the distribution of a potential vaccine is likely to face significant logistical challenges, keeping traders from making significant bets.

In economic news, the Labor Department reported a bigger than expected decrease in first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week. The Labor Department also said that consumer prices came in flat in October.

Crude oil futures drifted lower on Thursday as the continued rise in coronavirus cases across the U.S. and Europe raised concerns about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.33 or 0.8 percent at $41.12 a barrel.

