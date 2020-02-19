Singapore Bourse May Extend Wednesday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the four-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,215-point plateau and it may find additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat in easing coronavirus concerns and a spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index gathered 17.08 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 3,213.71 after trading between 3,194.35 and 3,222.61. Volume was 1.70 billion shares worth 1.18 billion Singapore dollars. There were 265 gainers and 147 decliners.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange surged 2.51 percent, while Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 2.00 percent, Comfort DelGro plummeted 1.44 percent, Wilmar International spiked 1.25 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 1.20 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.09 percent, CapitaLand climbed 1.08 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.93 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gathered 0.85 percent, Singapore Press Holdings perked 0.50 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gained 0.40 percent, Ascendas REIT rose 0.30 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering increased 0.23 percent, DBS Group collected 0.16 percent and Dairy Farm International Holdings, Mapletree Logistics Trust, Keppel Corp, Genting Singapore, SembCorp Industries and SingTel all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, erasing losses from the previous session.

The Dow added 115.84 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 29,348.03, while the NASDAQ gained 84.44 points or 0.87 percent to 9,817.18 and the S&P 500 rose 15.86 points or 0.47 percent to 3,386.15.

Easing concerns about the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the strength on Wall Street after Chinese officials reported the lowest number of newly confirmed cases since late January.

A rebound by shares of Apple (AAPL) also generated some positive sentiment, with the tech giant jumping by 1.5 percent after slumping by 1.8 percent on Tuesday.

In economic news, the Labor Department said producer prices increased more than expected in January. Also, the Commerce Department noted a pullback in new residential construction last month.

Toward the end of the trading day, the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting, which reiterated Fed officials believe leaving interest rates at their current levels is likely to remain appropriate for some time.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand eased after reports said the number of coronavirus cases fell down for a second straight day in China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March rose $1.24, or 2.4 percent at $53.29 a barrel.

