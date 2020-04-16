Singapore Bourse May Extend Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 180 points or 7.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,610-point plateau and it may add to its winnings on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished slightly higher on Thursday as gains from the industrials and properties were capped by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index added 6.69 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 2,612.25 after trading between 2,581.04 and 2,635.18. Volume was 1.22 billion shares worth 1.25 billion Singapore dollars. There were 248 gainers and 187 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 3.00 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 2.70 percent, Wilmar International spiked 2.62 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 2.38 percent, Keppel Corp jumped 2.15 percent, City Developments climbed 2.01 percent, SATS gathered 1.66 percent, CapitaLand perked 1.37 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 1.34 percent, SembCorp Industries added 1.24 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Mapletree Commercial Trust both gained 1.14 percent, SingTel retreated 1.07 percent, Ascendas REIT declined 1.06 percent, Thai Beverage rose 0.74 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.69 percent, Comfort DelGro increased 0.66 percent, DBS Group sank 0.62 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust was up 0.59 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation shed 0.34 percent, Singapore Airlines fell 0.32 percent and Singapore Press Holdings and Dairy Farm International Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

Closer to home, Singapore will release March data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In February, imports were worth SGD39.48 billion and exports were at SGD40.82 billion for a trade surplus of SGD1.34 billion.

