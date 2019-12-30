Singapore Bourse May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Monday halted the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,220-point plateau and it may take further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on easing crude oil prices, with profit taking also expected ahead of the new year. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the financials were offset by gains from the properties.

For the day, the index dipped 4.09 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 3,222.44 after trading between 3,214.32 and 3,232.27. Volume was 1.35 billion shares worth 654.78 million Singapore dollars. There were 234 gainers and 169 decliners.

Among the actives, Comfort DelGro surged 1.70 percent, while SembCorp Industries soared 0.88 percent, Wilmar International plunged 0.72 percent, Singapore Exchange tumbled 0.67 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 0.58 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 0.56 percent, Genting Singapore skidded 0.54 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 0.51 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust climbed 0.51 percent, DBS Group and Singapore Press Holdings both sank 0.46 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.45 percent, SingTel advanced 0.30 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation and CapitaLand both lost 0.27 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Keppel Corp, City Developments, CapitaLand Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT and Mapletree Commercial Trust all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved mostly lower in light volume on Monday, pulling back from record highs as traders cashed in ahead of the new year.

The Dow shed 183.12 points or 0.64 percent to 28,462.14, while the NASDAQ lost 60.62 points or 0.67 percent to 8,945.99 and the S&P 500 fell 18.73 points or 0.58 percent to 3,221.29.

Trading activity was subdued, however, as some traders remained away from their desks ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Wednesday.

In economic news, MNI Indicators said Chicago-area business activity continued to contract in December, although the pace of contraction slowed from the previous month. Also, the National Association of Realtors said pending home sales in the U.S. rebounded in November.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and ended slightly lower on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.04 at $61.68 a barrel after rising to a high of $62.34 earlier in the day.

