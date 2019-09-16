Singapore Bourse May Extend Monday's Losses

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 60 points or 1.9 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative thanks to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and the resulting spike in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The STI finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financials and mixed performances from the properties and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 7.56 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,203.93 after trading between 3,195.46 and 3,213.07. Volume was 989.26 million shares worth 752.49 million Singapore dollars. There were 227 decliners and 169 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.57 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust surged 1.43 percent, Hutchison Port Holdings plunged 1.25 percent, Thai Beverage soared 1.10 percent, Ascendas REIT tumbled 0.96 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 0.90 percent, CapitaLand dropped 0.83 percent, Comfort DelGro retreated 0.81 percent, Singapore Technologies jumped 0.51 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 0.48 percent, DBS Group declined 0.35 percent, United Overseas Bank shed 0.27 percent, Wilmar International added 0.26 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.18 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.12 percent and Genting Singapore, CapitaLand Mall Trust, SingTel, Golden Agri-Resources and Singapore Press Holdings all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks saw moderate weakness on Monday, reflecting concerns about the impact of skyrocketing oil prices.

The Dow shed 142.70 points or 0.52 percent to 27,076.82, while the NASDAQ lost 23.17 points or 0.28 percent to 8,153.54 and the S&P 500 fell 9.43 points or 0.31 percent to 2,997.96.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid a spike by the price of crude oil, with Brent crude futures showing the biggest intraday jump on record after a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia's oil industry - raising concerns about the impact higher energy prices could have on the already fragile global economy.

Crude oil prices surged Monday, hitting their biggest single-session intraday gain in 20 years after drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities resulted in a loss of about 5 percent of global crude output. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for October ended up $8.05 or 14.7 percent at $62.90 a barrel, a four-month high.

U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted the U.S. is "locked and loaded" to the respond to the attacks, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pointing the finger at Iran. A potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran would weigh on a global economy that is already being dragged down by the U.S.-China trade war.

Later this week, the Federal Reserve is scheduled to announce its latest monetary policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to cut interest rates by another 25 basis points. Trump has been pressuring the Fed for a larger rate cut, pointing to the stimulus announced by other central banks around the world.

Closer to home, Singapore will provide August data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In July, imports were worth SGD42.15 billion and exports were at SGD45.51 billion for a trade surplus of SGD3.36 billion.

