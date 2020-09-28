Singapore Bourse May Crack Resistance At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in two consecutive trading days, collecting more than 30 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,480-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat, with further bargain hunting expected amidst rising oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to also open in the green.

The STI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financial shares and industrials were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index advanced 10.73 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 2,483.01 after trading between 2,471.07 and 2,494.16. Volume was 915.2 million shares worth 868 million Singapore dollars. There were 197 decliners and 195 gainers.

Among the actives, Singapore Exchange surged 2.22 percent, while Keppel Corp soared 2.20 percent, Thai Beverage spiked 1.71 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding accelerated 1.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics jumped 1.47 percent, Dairy Farm plunged 1.41 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tumbled 1.17 percent, DBS Group climbed 1.05 percent, Singapore Press Holdings gathered 0.96 percent, United Overseas Bank perked 0.94 percent, SingTel skidded 0.93 percent, SembCorp Industries retreated 0.76 percent, Genting Singapore advanced 0.74 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 0.71 percent, Comfort DelGro added 0.69 percent, City Developments declined 0.64 percent, Singapore Airlines gained 0.59 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.58 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust increased 0.50 percent, CapitaLand lost 0.37 percent, SATS rallied 0.36 percent, Ascendas REIT fell 0.31 percent, Wilmar International was up 0.23 percent and CapitaLand Mall Trust was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Monday, extending gains from the previous session with broadly based support.

The Dow spiked 410.10 points or 1.51 percent to finish at 27,584.06, while the NASDAQ surged 203.96 points or 1.87 percent to end at 11,117.53 and the S&P 500 jumped 53.14 points or 1.61 percent to close at 3,351.60.

The strength on Wall Street followed a rally in the European markets, as traders picked up stocks at relatively reduced levels.

Traders seem to shrug off recent concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases and uncertainty about the U.S. presidential election.

The markets also benefitted from optimism about a new coronavirus bill after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new package is still possible. House Democrats plan to unveil a new $2.4 trillion coronavirus relief bill. The price tag is $1 trillion less than a stimulus package the House passed in May but may still be too high for Republicans.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday and the most active futures contract ended notably higher as optimism about a new U.S. coronavirus relief package helped ease concerns about energy demand and supported oil prices.

