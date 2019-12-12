Singapore Bourse May Claim 3,200-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has climbed higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 30 points or 1 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,190-point plateau and it's expected to extend its gains on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the financial shares and industrials were tempered by weakness from the plantation stocks.

For the day, the index gained 21.77 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 3,194.67 after trading between 3,184.18 and 3,206.19. Volume was 1.12 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 201 gainers and 166 decliners.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources plummeted 2.22 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust plunged 2.15 percent, Singapore Exchange surged 2.01 percent, DBS Group soared 1.80 percent, Thai Beverage accelerated 1.68 percent, Genting Singapore spiked 1.63 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust tumbled 1.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation jumped 1.59 percent, SembCorp Industries climbed 1.36 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.21 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding advanced 0.93 percent, SingTel added 0.89 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.71 percent, Ascendas REIT shed 0.66 percent, CapitaLand gained 0.54 percent, Singapore Technologies fell 0.25 percent, Keppel Corp rose 0.15 percent and CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday on renewed optimism for a U.S.-China trade deal.

The Dow added 220.75 points or 0.79 percent to 28,132.05, while the NASDAQ gained 63.27 points or 0.73 percent top 8,717.32 and the S&P 500 rose 26.94 points or 0.86 percent to 3,168.57.

The early rally on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal. "Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!" Trump said in a post on Twitter just after the start of trading.

Trump also met with top trade advisers to discuss current plans to raise tariffs on $160 billion worth of Chinese goods on Sunday; officials downplayed the repercussions the new tariffs would have on the U.S. economy.

Crude oil process were higher Thursday, supported by reports from OPEC that there could be an oil market deficit next year. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.42 or 0.7 percent at $59.18 a barrel.

