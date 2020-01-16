Singapore Bourse May Add To Thursday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,280-point plateau and it's looking at another green light again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on solid economic data and continued momentum from the U.S./China trade deal. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks, while the industrials were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 21.02 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 3,278.00 after trading between 3,255.63 and 3,280.36. Volume was 1.41 billion shares worth 1.36 billion Singapore dollars. There were 242 gainers and 174 decliners.

Among the actives, SingTel surged 2.15 percent, while City Developments soared 1.79 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering spiked 1.46 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust accelerated 1.42 percent, SembCorp Industries jumped 1.32 percent, Ascendas REIT climbed 1.29 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gathered 1.18 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.10 percent, DBS Group collected 0.96 percent, Comfort DelGro perked 0.89 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding skidded 0.86 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust dropped 0.81 percent, CapitaLand advanced 0.77 percent, Wilmar International added 0.71 percent, Singapore Exchange gained 0.69 percent, Keppel Corp shed 0.58 percent, Thai Beverage lost 0.57 percent, Genting Singapore rose 0.54 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust increased 0.39 percent and United Overseas Bank was up 0.30 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as stocks moved sharply higher on Thursday, extending recent gains as the major averages hit fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 262.42 points or 0.92 percent to 29,297.64, while the NASDAQ added 98.44 points or 1.06 percent to 9.357.13 and the S&P 500 rose 27.52 points or 0.84 percent to 3,316.81.

The markets continued to benefit from upward momentum following the official signing of the U.S.-China phase one trade deal on Wednesday.

A batch of largely upbeat U.S. economic data also contributed to the buying interest as the Labor Department noted an unexpected decrease in initial jobless claims last week. The Commerce Department also said U.S. retail sales rose in line with estimates last month.

Also, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve reported substantial acceleration in the pace of growth in regional manufacturing activity in January, while the National Association of Home Builders saw a pullback in homebuilder confidence in January.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Thursday, rebounding from losses in the previous session thanks to a drop in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.71 or 1.2 percent at $58.52 a barrel.

