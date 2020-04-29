Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has moved higher in three straight trading days, rising more than 55 points or 2.2 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,575-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive on optimism for a treatment for the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in the green.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 11.78 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 2,574.73 after trading between 2,554.77 and 2,579.27. Volume was 1.35 billion shares worth 1.21 billion Singapore dollars. There were 249 gainers and 159 decliners.

Among the actives, CapitaLand Commercial Trust surged 4.67 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust soared 4.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 2.70 percent, Genting Singapore accelerated 1.99 percent, Ascendas REIT jumped 1.75 percent, CapitaLand climbed 1.71 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust tumbled 1.11 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gathered 1.03 percent, Keppel Corp skidded 1.00 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.86 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.70 percent, DBS Group perked 0.68 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.64 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 0.52 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gained 0.34 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering rose 0.30 percent, Singapore Exchange increased 0.21 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.20 percent and SingTel and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened sharply higher on Wednesday and continued to see significant upside throughout the session after ending the previous day in the red.

The Dow surged 532.31 points or 2.21 percent to 24,633.86, while the NASDAQ soared 306.98 points or 3.57 percent to 8,914.98 and the S&P 500 jumped 76.12 points or 2.66 percent to end at 2,939.51.

The rally on Wall Street comes as upbeat news about Gilead Sciences' potential coronavirus treatment remdesivir overshadowed a report from the Commerce Department showing a steep drop in U.S. gross domestic product in the first quarter.

The Commerce Department said U.S. real gross domestic product decreased at an annual rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter following the 2.1 percent jump in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Markets maintained their positive bias after the U.S. Federal Reserve held its interest rate target between 0 and 0.25 percent. The Fed said it would continue with its aggressive policy stance until it feels that the economy is back on its feet.

The positive sentiment extended to the oil markets as crude oil prices rose sharply on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two days. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $2.72 or 22 percent at $15.06 a barrel, after rising to a high of $16.78 at one point.

