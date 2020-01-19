Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,280-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive thanks to solid economic data from the world's largest economies. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished slightly higher on Friday following gains from the industrials and mixed performances from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index rose 3.03 points or 0.09 percent to finish at 3,281.03 after trading between 3,269.99 and 3,283.89. Volume was 2.07 billion shares worth 1.06 billion Singapore dollars. There were 258 gainers and 167 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore surged 1.62 percent, while Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 0.94 percent, SingTel plunged 0.90 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 0.88 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding soared 0.87 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation spiked 0.81 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering accelerated 0.72 percent, Wilmar International skidded 0.70 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust jumped 0.56 percent, United Overseas Bank retreated 0.45 percent, Keppel Corp climbed 0.44 percent, SembCorp Industries advanced 0.43 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust sank 0.41 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust added 0.39 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.32 percent, CapitaLand shed 0.25 percent, Singapore Exchange lost 0.23 percent, DBS Group gained 0.08 percent and CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Thai beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks fluctuated Friday but still inched higher, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 50.46 points or 0.17 percent to 29,348, while the NASDAQ gained 31.81 points or 0.34 percent to 9,388.94 and the S&P 500 rose 12.81 points or 0.39 percent to 3,329.62. For the week, the Sow added1.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 2.3 percent and the S&P rose 2 percent.

The continued strength on Wall Street was widely attributed to Chinese GDP data even though the latest report showed China's economy grew at the slowest pace since 1990. But the GDP growth matched estimates, which suggested the impact of the U.S.-China trade war wasn't worse than feared.

In U.S. economic news, the Commerce Department noted a substantial increase in U.S. housing starts in December. Also, the Federal Reserve observed a modest pullback in U.S. industrial production last month.

Crude oil futures failed to hold early gains and settled near the flat line Friday as traders weighed demand and supply position in the market. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures ended at $58.54 a barrel, gaining 2 cents for the session after peaking earlier at $58.98 a barrel. For the week, crude oil futures shed about 0.8 percent.

