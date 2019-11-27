Singapore Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day losing streak in which it had lost more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,215-point plateau and it's predicted to see additional support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and properties were capped by weakness from the industrials.

For the day, the index gained 7.68 points or 0.24 percent to finish at 3,215.53 after trading between 3,201.78 and 3,220.14. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 1.28 billion Singapore dollars. There were 172 gainers and 165 decliners.

Among the actives, Golden Agri-Resources surged 4.76 percent, while Singapore Exchange soared 2.55 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 2.47 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust spiked 2.02 percent, Singapore Airlines tumbled 1.51 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering jumped 0.97 percent, SingTel climbed 0.91 percent, SembCorp Industries skidded 0.90 percent, Comfort DelGro dropped 0.84 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust advanced 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage sank 0.57 percent, CapitaLand added 0.55 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.42 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 0.34 percent, Wilmar International rose 0.24 percent, Keppel Corp fell 0.15 percent, DBS Group was up 0.12 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, Genting Singapore and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

