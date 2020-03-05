Singapore Bourse In Line For Further Damage

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Thursday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 15 points or 0.5 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 3,020-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative as stocks are expected to remain on the coronavirus roller coaster. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished slightly lower on Thursday as losses from the financial shares were offset by gains from the property stocks.

For the day, the index fell 6.76 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 3,018.27 after trading between 3,016.33 and 3,047.79. Volume was 1.74 billion shares worth 2.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 237 gainers and 214 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 3.91 percent, while Ascendas REIT surged 3.60 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust soared 2.85 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust accelerated 2.68 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust spiked 2.55 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 2.17 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 2.03 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 1.91 percent, Genting Singapore sank 1.86 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering dropped 1.83 percent, CapitaLand climbed 1.37 percent, DBS Group shed 1.30 percent, Keppel Corp lost 1.25 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation fell 1.23 percent, United Overseas Bank slid 1.08 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust advanced 0.99 percent, SingTel added 0.67 percent, Singapore Exchange eased 0.11 percent and Wilmar International was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved sharply lower on Thursday, extending the volatility seen over the past several sessions.

The Dow plunged 969.58 points or 3.58 percent to finish at 26,121.28, while the NASDAQ sank 279.49 points or 3.10 percent to 8,738.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.18 points or 3.39 percent to 3,023.94.

Ongoing concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak contributed to the sell-off on Wall Street, as some traders look to cash in on Wednesday's strong gains.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a drop in first-time claims for U.S. jobless benefits last week, while a separate report showed labor productivity increased by less than estimated in Q4 of 2019. And the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back more than expected in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply Thursday on reports that OPEC has recommended an extension of current output cuts and trim output by another 1.5 million barrels a day for the second quarter. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April lost $0.88 or 2 percent at $45.90 a barrel.

