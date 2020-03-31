Singapore Bourse Figures To Remain Rangebound

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four sessions since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 270 points or 12 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,480-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and plantations.

For the day, the index spiked 64.99 points or 2.69 percent to finish at 2,481.23 after trading between 2,454.17 and 2,487.65. Volume was 1.34 billion shares worth 1.93 billion ringgit. There were 294 gainers and 152 decliners.

Among the actives, Genting Singapore skyrocketed 7.81 percent, while Wilmar International surged 5.21 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering soared 5.05 percent, SingTel spiked 4.96 percent, Ascendas REIT accelerated 4.43 percent, Thai Beverage jumped 4.31 percent, Singapore Press Holdings climbed 3.39 percent, CapitaLand gathered 3.26 percent, Singapore Exchange perked 3.03 percent, Comfort DelGro advanced 2.70 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust added 2.68 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust gained 2.29 percent, DBS Group rose 1.48 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation increased 1.41 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 1.27 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 1.25 percent, Keppel Corp was up 0.95 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust added 0.64 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust gained 0.55 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

