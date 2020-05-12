Singapore Bourse Expected To Open In The Red

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,585-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, property tocks and industrials.

For the day, the index sank 23.50 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 2,587.81 after trading between 2,576.46 and 2,590.51. Volume was 1.44 billion shares worth 1.18 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Wilmar International skyrocketed 7.91 percent, while Singapore Airlines plummeted 2.72 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust plunged 2.70 percent, Singapore Press Holdings tanked 2.58 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tumbled 2.50 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust skidded 2.06 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surrendered 1.96 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust declined 1.65 percent, DBS Group retreated 1.63 percent, Ascendas REIT dropped 1.33 percent, SembCorp Industries sank 1.23 percent, CapitaLand shed 1.02 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 0.65 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering fell 0.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.56 percent, SingTel dipped 0.36 percent, Keppel Corp eased 0.16 percent, Singapore Exchange rose 0.10 percent and Genting Singapore, Thai Beverage and Comfort DelGro were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.