Singapore Bourse Due For Consolidation On Monday

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend, the Singapore stock market had finished higher in four straight sessions, advancing almost 100 points or 4 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,625-point plateau although the rally may stall on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with poor earnings news likely to provide an excuse for profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, property stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index spiked 49.50 points or 1.92 percent to finish at 2,624.23 after trading between 2,592.61 and 2,633.92. Volume was 1.58 billion shares worth 2.44 billion Singapore dollars. There were 312 gainers and 113 decliners.

Among the actives, SATS skyrocketed 6.84 percent, while Comfort DelGro surged 6.45 percent, Wilmar International soared 6.09 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering and Mapletree Commercial Trust both accelerated 4.26 percent, DBS Group spiked 3.96 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust jumped 3.85 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust perked 2.55 percent, SembCorp Industries gathered 2.53 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 2.30 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 2.26 percent, Keppel Corp added 2.22 percent, Thai Beverage lost 2.13 percent, Ascendas REIT gained 2.06 percent, Genting Singapore rose 1.95 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation collected 1.92 percent, CapitaLand increased 1.35 percent, SingTel was up 1.07 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 1.03 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding added 1.03 percent and Singapore Press Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened sharply lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 622.03 points or 2.55 percent to finish at 23,723.69, while the NASDAQ tumbled 284.60 points or 3.20 percent to 8,604.95 and the S&P 500 sank 81.72 points or 2.81 percent to end at 2,830.71. For the week, the Dow and the S&P both eased 0.2 percent and the NASDAQ fell 0.3 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street partly reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from Amazon (AMZN), Honeywell (HON) and Apple (AAPL), among others.

In U.S. economic news, the Institute for Supply Management said manufacturing activity continued to contract in April, while a separate report from the Commerce Department showed an unexpected increase in construction spending in March.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday following reports that OPEC and its allies are beginning to cut outputs to combat the global supply glut. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.94 or 5 percent at $19.78 a barrel after moving between $18.07 and $20.48 a barrel.

