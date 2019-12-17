Singapore Bourse: Support Expected At 3,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slipping more than a dozen points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,200-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The STI finished slightly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and property stocks.

For the day, the index fell 5.29 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 3,200.80 after trading between 3,192.82 and 3,217.83. Volume was 1.16 billion shares worth 1.08 billion Singapore dollars. There were 198 decliners and 194 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 2.73 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources surged 2.33 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust soared 1.32 percent, Thai Beverage plunged 1.10 percent, Genting Singapore accelerated 1.08 percent, Singapore Press Holdings spiked 0.95 percent, Wilmar International tumbled 0.73 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 0.68 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust dropped 0.51 percent, SembCorp jumped 0.45 percent, Singapore Exchange climbed 0.34 percent, SingTel advanced 0.30 percent, CapitaLand sank 0.27 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 0.25 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation lost 0.18 percent, DBS Group fell 0.16 percent and Keppel Corp, CapitaLand Mall Trust, Ascendas REIT and Singapore Airlines were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

