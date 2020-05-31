Singapore Bourse: Support Expected At 2,500 Points

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, slipping more than 20 points or 0.8 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 2,510-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive, largely on optimism over trade. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday as losses from the financials were mitigated by support from the properties and a mixed picture from the industrials.

For the day, the index dipped 4.49 points or 0.18 percent to finish at 2,510.75 after trading between 2,489.94 and 2,516.78.

Among the actives, Singapore Press Holdings plummeted 12.33 percent, SembCorp Industries cratered 9.93 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust surged 6.77 percent, SATS plunged 5.67 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust soared 5.42 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust spiked 5.18 percent, Comfort DelGro tumbled 4.00 percent, Ascendas REIT accelerated 2.96 percent, Hongkong Land jumped 2.45 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust climbed 2.04 percent, United Overseas Bank skidded 1.71 percent, Singapore Exchange gathered 1.60 percent, Genting Singapore perked 1.29 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering advanced 1.27 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation dropped 1.16 percent, Wilmar International added 1.02 percent, Keppel Corp sank 1.01 percent, DBS Group shed 0.87 percent, SingTel fell 0.80 percent, Thai Beverage lost 0.79 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.53 percent, City Developments rose 0.26 percent and Singapore Airlines and CapitaLand were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed wild swings on Friday before eventually ending the session mostly higher.

The Dow eased 17.53 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 25,283.11, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.88 points or 1.29 percent to 9,489.88 and the S&P 500 rose 14.58 points or 0.48 percent to 3,044.31. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow spiked 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P soared 3 percent.

The major averages moved to the upside late in the session as traders reacted positively to President Donald Trump's highly anticipated press conference about China. Trump lashed out at China in his brief remarks, but traders seemed relieved that he did not announce new tariffs or a withdrawal from the phase one trade agreement.

Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected and substantial increase in U.S. personal income in April, as well as a steep drop in personal spending due to the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and expectations that major oil producers will extend output cuts beyond this month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $1.78 or 5.3 percent at $35.49 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.