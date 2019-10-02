Singapore bond volumes rebound

SINGAPORE, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Singapore dollar bond market has bounced back this year with corporate and financial issuers selling 33% more during the first three quarters.

Refinitiv data showed S$21.8bn (US$15.8bn) of bonds have been issued to date this year, up from S$16.3bn during the same period in 2018, which was a downturn from the previous year.

This year’s deals were focused on long durations, with bonds testing 12 years for corporate issuers, such as Mapletree Investments’ S$300m 3.15% bond due 2031, to 40 years for statutory board Land Transport Authority of Singapore.

Meanwhile a horde of real estate companies sold a combined S$2.2bn of perpetual notes and foreign banks took advantage of strong liquidity to sell S$3.75bn of Additional Tier 1 bonds, indicating healthy appetite and investor comfort with duration and highly structured deals from better quality names.

“We think investors still want to deploy capital, with higher grade credit as beneficiaries shift away from riskier assets as event risks persist,” said OCBC in its end-August note.

“While the head is telling us that the credit rally may have run its course, the heart is still yearning for yield, and in the absence of a severe and unexpected risk-off event, this is likely to keep spreads in check for the remainder of the year.”

Bankers believe there will be room for more bank capital sales ahead, but the market has to fully digest supply for the moment. The underperforming S$750m 4.85% AT1 bond sold by UBS in August is still treading water at a bid of 99.764 today, suggesting that demand for structural high-yielding paper has waned for now.

Some analysts said that Singapore dollar issuance volume growth will taper over the last few months of the year, noting that market technicals and low risk appetite have driven most high-grade and perceived high-grade credits to the tight ends of spreads.

“The negligible to nonexistent duration risk premium also suggests that investors are not pricing in sufficient compensation for unexpected increases in inflation and interest rates, so, for me, short-to-medium dated notes will be my preference,” said Ang Chung Yuh, iFast Research’s manager of the fixed income division.

(Reporting by Kit Yin Boey; Editing by David Holland)

((kityin.boey@thomsonreuters.com; +65 64174549; Reuters Messaging: kityin.boey.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.