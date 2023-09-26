News & Insights

Singapore blows up 100kg World War Two bomb

September 26, 2023 — 06:35 am EDT

By Chen Lin

SINGAPORE, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100kg World War Two aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.

In a video posted by the Singapore Army, the bomb was seen being detonated at a construction site, with a loud boom It was believed to be one of the largest wartime explosives discovered in the Southeast Asian city-state.

The war relic, which was unearthed last week, had been deemed unsafe to move, hence had to be disposed of on-site by the military, according to the police.

After the detonation, buildings and roads were deemed structurally safe and residents were allowed to return home, police said.

Singapore authorities made no reference to the origin of the bomb.

Another 100kg World War Two bomb was found and disposed off in 2016, though no civilian evacuations were reported back then, according to local newspaper The Straits Times.

During World War Two, Singapore was occupied by the Japanese from 1942 to 1945.

