Singapore Begins Crackdown on Unlicensed Bitcoin Sellers

Singapore authorities charged a 23-year-old woman with breaking the city-stateâs ban on unlicensed bitcoin sales on Wednesday.

The woman allegedly bought S$3,350 (about $2,400) in bitcoin in late February 2020 using funds the police say came from the proceeds of an online scam. The Straits Times identified the woman as a Singaporean national named âLange Vivianâ and stated Lange was associated with a loan shark named âBoss.â

The charges appear to be the first instance of Singapore enforcing its updated digital currency regulations. Under the Payment Services Act of 2019, all so-called âDigital Payment Tokenâ (DPT) service providers must receive licensure from the state. The Monetary Authority of Singapore introduced the law in late January.

Related: Bitcoin Still on Track for Quarterly Gains After Drop Toward $9K

Read more: Singapore Wonât Tax Airdrops or Hard Forks Under New Crypto Guidance

Singaporean Police said Lange did not have a license nor was she exempt from having one. They did not give details of the alleged crime beyond claiming that Lange committed it âon the instruction of an unknown person in return for a commission.â

Lange faces a maximum penalty of S$125,000 (roughly $88,000) in fines and three yearsâ imprisonment for violating the Payment Services Act, according to a press release from the Singapore Police.Â

Lange faces additional though apparently unrelated charges for acting on behalf of a loan shark, according to the Straits Times, which pointed out that those charges come with a caning penalty for men.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.