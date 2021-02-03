US Markets
Singapore becomes first in Asia to approve Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Singapore has become the first country in Asia to grant approval for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and the city-state said it expects the first shipment to arrive around March. The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore.

SINGAPORE, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Singapore has become the first country in Asia to grant approval for Moderna's MRNA.O COVID-19 vaccine and the city-state said it expects the first shipment to arrive around March.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is the second to be authorised for pandemic use in Singapore, after the Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N vaccine, which is already being rolled out in the city-state.

As of Feb. 2, more than 175,000 individuals have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Singapore's health ministry said on Wednesday.

