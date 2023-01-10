Singapore-based Sun Cable enters voluntary administration

January 10, 2023 — 10:28 pm EST

Written by Harshita Swaminathan for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Singapore-based clean energy start-up Sun Cable said on Wednesday it will enter voluntary administration, and appointed administrators to oversee the steps forward.

The firm, chaired by Australian software mogul Mike Cannon-Brookes, said consensus on the future direction and funding structure of the company could not be achieved.

