Singapore-based former bankers launch listed bond fund

HONG KONG, Oct 3 (IFR) - Several Singapore-based former bankers are launching a US$150m fixed maturity bond fund.

Hemant Mishra, previously head of India global markets at Standard Chartered, and Sameer Kaul, who used to run Citigroup's private bank in India, are the fund managers.

Bala Swaminathan, former head of Asia at Westpac Banking Corporation, is also a general partner and limited partner in the fund.

The new venture is owned by S Cube Capital, a MAS-licensed vehicle set up by Swaminathan. It will invest in listed bonds in both developed and emerging markets, with a target credit rating range of BBB to BB+.

The managers have already started pre-marketing the fund and aim to launch this month with a subscription window of between 30 and 45 days.

(Reporting by Thomas Blott; Editing by Vincent Baby)

