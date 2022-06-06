Singapore-based Envision Digital raises $210 mln led by Sequoia China

SINGAPORE, June 7 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered Envision Digital, a provider of artificial intelligence and internet technologies software, has raised $210 million, led by venture capital firm Sequoia China and backed by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

In a statement on Tuesday, Envision Digital, part of Chinese renewable firm Envision Group, said the Series A funding will enable it to expand its operations and fund additional research and development activities.

"We are confident of the long-term growth potential of Envision Digital," Choo Yong Cheen, chief investment officer of private equity at GIC said in the statement.

Envision Digital said its proprietary tech operating system connects and manages more than 200 million smart devices and 400 gigawatts of energy assets globally.

It employs more than 900 employees and has 13 offices across Britain, France, China, the United States and others. Envision Digital's more than 500 customers and partners span the retail, industrial, energy and transportation sectors.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Stephen Coates)

