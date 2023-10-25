Singapore bank UOB's Q3 net profit drops 1% on-year, trails estimate

Adds details, compares with estimates in paragraph 2 and 3

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's United Overseas Bank (UOB) UOBH.SI reported on Thursday a 1% drop in net profit in the third quarter from a year earlier mainly on the back of higher allowance for credit and other losses, as well as Citi integration cost.

UOB, which is also Southeast Asia's third-largest bank by assets, said July-September net profit dropped to S$1.38 billion ($1.01 billion) from S$1.40 billion a year earlier.

The profit is lower than the mean estimate of S$1.46 billion from four analysts polled by LSEG.

($1 = 1.3723 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Sandra Maler and Shri Navaratnam)

