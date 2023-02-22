Singapore bank UOB's core net profit jumps 37% on rising rates

Adds sector context in second paragraph and CEO's quotes

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - United Overseas Bank UOBH.SI reported on Thursday a 37% increase in quarterly core profit as rising interest rates swelled net interest income at Singapore's smallest listed bank.

Singapore lenders, like their global peers, are gaining from higher interest rates, but analysts say that as the cycle peaks and economic growth falters, rising bank profits could be curbed.

UOB's core net profit rose to S$1.39 billion ($1.04 billion) in October-December, compared with an average estimate of S$1.2 billion from two analysts polled by Refinitiv. Including one-off expenses, UOB posted net profit of S$1.15 billion.

UOB forecast mid single-digit loan growth and double-digit fee growth for 2023.

($1 = 1.3407 Singapore dollars)

